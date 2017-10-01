Deadly stabbings in Marseille, France, treated as terror attack

By Published: Updated:
French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. French police warn people to avoid Marseille’s main train station amid reports of knife attack, assailant shot dead. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — A man with a knife attacked people at the main train station in the southeastern French city of Marseille on Sunday, killing two women before soldiers fatally shot the assailant, officials said.

French police warned people to avoid Saint Charles train station, tweeting that an operation was underway.

Soldiers and police took up positions outside the station, which was evacuated.

Three police officials said one woman was stabbed to death. Two of the officials said the other woman’s throat was slit.

The assailant was shot dead by soldiers who were patrolling inside the station. The officials were speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the operation.

The Paris prosecutors’ office said that a counter-terrorism investigation has been opened. No further details were immediately given, including the motive for the attack.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s