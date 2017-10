Happy 127th birthday, Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE (KRON/CNN)– October 1st marks the day Yosemite became a national park, 127 years ago.

When Yosemite became a national park back in1890, the National Park Service had not been created.

127 years ago today, Yosemite became a national park, protecting things such as “natural curiosities” & “wonders.” #HappyBirthday #Wonder pic.twitter.com/VVst5PKyUR — Yosemite National Pk (@YosemiteNPS) October 1, 2017

