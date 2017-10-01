Police suspect murder-suicide after finding 2 dead in Pacifica home

PACIFICA (KRON) – Police are investigating after finding two people dead inside a Pacifica home on Saturday, according to Pacifica Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on Alviso Court after people reported hearing gunfire.

Officers searched the residence and found two people had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is likely a murder-suicide; however, the investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Police believe there are no outstanding suspects at this time, and that there is no concern for the safety of the public stemming from this incident.

Police are not releasing further information at this point in their investigation.

The identities of the deceased are not being released until their families are notified.

