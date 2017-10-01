Raiders' Carr leaves game after being shaken up on sack

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is helped off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (AP) Oakland quarterback Derek Carr left the Raiders’ game at Denver late in the third quarter Sunday after being shaken up on a sack.

Carr was hit by defensive end Shelby Harris and was going down when defensive end Adam Gotsis flew in and wrapped a padded arm between his helmet and shoulder pads.

Carr remained on the ground for several moments as team trainers and medical personnel came on to the field to tend to him. He eventually was able to get up and walk off the field on his own power, holding his lower back.

