Red flag warning has Bay Area firefighters on high alert

OAKLAND (KRON)–Another red flag warning was issued for parts of the Bay Area and the Oakland Fire Department, along with other agencies are doing extra patrols.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills on Saturday.

The warning went into effect on Saturday at 11 p.m. and expires on Monday at 11 p.m.

The Oakland Fire Department hopes to spot things before a vegetation fire starts.

On Tuesday, crews rushed to the scene of a 22-acre fire in the Oakland Hills that started at a construction site.

Fearing a repeat, local fire departments are asking residents to help out by holding off any projects that involve a lot of metal or anything that can make sparks and no open flame barbeques.

Oakland Fire Dept. has an extra engine company on patrol all day because of the red flag warning in effect.@kron4news pic.twitter.com/KJka1YyCzZ — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) October 2, 2017

