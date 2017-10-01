TRAVEL: Find your fall oasis with expert Dana Rebmann

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s that time of year again. Fall is here, kids are back in school, but you may not be ready to say goodbye to summer. Travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann has some tips to keep that summer feeling going.

Dana says we don’t have to say goodbye to summer, just visit spots where you can make a splash and feel like it’s summer.

Dana recommends a Mexican Cenote.

The cenote is open to the sky with the water level about 85 ft below ground level.

There is a carved stairway down to a swimming platform. The Cenote is about 200 ft in diameter and about 130 ft deep.

There are vines which reach from the opening all the way down to the water along with small waterfalls. There are black catfish which swim in the cenote.

Cenote Ik Kil is sacred to the Mayans and the Mayans used this Cenote for both relaxation and ritual services.There is also a Mayan ruin on the site.

Next, Dana also recommends the Hawaiian island of Maui where she swam like a mermaid.

Merrmaid tails are all the rage and for good reason: they are a fun and exciting way to explore the ocean! With Hawaii Mermaid Adventures, learn to swim like a mermaid while creating great memories on your Maui vacation.

Your swim instructors are certified lifeguards with years of experience. They will keep everyone safe while capturing great photos too. No extra charge!

For more adventure Dana recommends Thailand’s National Marine Park, and the four superb islands of the Koh Hong group that can be reached within twenty minutes from Ao Nang by speedboat, or 45 mins by longtail.

Set against the spectacular backdrop of Phang Nga Bay, with its countless rocky outcrops, the islands are rightly considered to be among the most beautiful in Krabi province.

Koh Lahding is another beautiful island with a sheltered cove where there is a birds’ nest collectors’ camp; further north, both Koh Pakbia and Koh Rai have impressive sandbars revealed at low tide.

Tours will include at least two pretty decent snorkeling stops: the first (or last) at Koh Daeng, a rock island on the way to (or from) Koh Hong, and the second in Lahding Bay.

Kayaks, if you choose this option, are carried with you on the boat from Ao Nang. This is our recommended way to see the islands if you are reasonably fit – approximately one hour’s paddle is involved around the coastline.

If you’d like to stay closer to home, Dana has this Bay Area treasure…

With its mix of understated luxury and restorative amenities like volcanic ash mud baths and an enormous geothermal swimming pool, Indian Springs in Calistoga has long been one of the Napa Valley’s most popular spa hotels.

Last year, Indian Springs completed a $20 million renovation and expansion.

While taking care to preserve the resort’s early-1900s character, the owners added 75 new guest rooms, enhanced the hotel’s gardens and grounds, and opened the resort’s first restaurant, Sam’s Social Club, named for Sam Brannan, the Gold Rush entrepreneur who built the original spa on the site in 1861.

Indian Springs is about 90 minutes by car from San Francisco, Berkeley and Oakland. Downtown Calistoga is a few minutes’ walk from the hotel.

There are several wineries within easy cycling distance of Indian Springs, and the hotel maintains a fleet of snappy single-speed bikes from the San Francisco-based company Public.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES