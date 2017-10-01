VIDEO: 12-year-old boy shot dead in his own bedroom

MEMPHIS (KRON/CNN) — A family in Memphis is devastated after their 12-year-old son was gunned down in his own bedroom.

They believe an intruder killed him around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Family members are desperate for answers, as the motive for the attack remains a mystery.

Allen Berry, the victim’s uncle expressed his disbelief.

“How are we going to move forward without him, it hurts so bad. It’s like a nightmare,” he said.

His family says they’ve been in a daze and haven’t slept a wink since finding 12-year-old Devin Johnson in his room with a gunshot wound to the head.

“I don’t want to bury my baby. He was the only son I had,” his mother Cecilia Berry said.

One minute she felt at peace knowing her son was sleeping in the other room of their home, the next moment she says she was cradling him, begging him to hold on.

“I told him please don’t go to sleep this is mama. I said ‘this is mama, stay awake’ and that’s when police came in and he told me to go outside,” Cecilia said. “I was outside the whole time the ambulance was working on him, but they couldn’t revive him.”

For this family, none of it adds up. As of right now they believe an intruder came in through a side window, shot Devin in the head and left, without taking anything or waking anyone else in the house.

“Why? It’s a lot of kids in here you target one child? I need answers as to why they killed my son,” Cecilia said.

Police say they are looking for a man who was seen leaving the home just after 3:00 a.m. around the time of the shooting.

“My baby didn’t do nothing to anyone, he was a good child. He loved to dance always had a smile on his face,” Cecilia said.

So far, there are no suspects in the case.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information to come forward.

