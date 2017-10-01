VIDEO: 37th Annual San Francisco Fleet Week kicks off today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 37th Annual San Francisco Fleet Week kicks off Sunday.

This is one of the Bay Area’s biggest events, expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to San Francisco.

It all begins with the arrival of the USS Essex at Pier 30/32 this morning.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal is on the pier.

She says the Blue Angels will arrive at 5:00 p.m. tonight.

Their highly anticipated air show is set for next Friday-Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

KRON4 will be broadcasting Saturday’s air show live at 2:00 p.m.

Other Fleet Week festivities will feature concerts, ship tours, training exercises, and an array of exciting shows.

Tune into KRON4 News Weekend to catch Camila’s live previews!

