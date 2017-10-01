VIDEO: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival returns to Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s an annual Bay Area tradition.The 17th annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival begins Friday at Golden Gate Park.

It’s a long weekend of great music and it’s all free.

Mick Hellman and Tricia Gibbs are the children of Warren Hellman who had the dream of a free San Francisco music festival.

They joined KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez to talk about the upcoming Festival.

This year the HSBF will bring together 90 bands and an estimated 750,000 music fans.

Bands will range from Cheap Trick to Lucinda Williams and Randy Newman.

HSBF will also feature Emmy Lou Harris to close the show on Sunday evening. Harris has been a fixture at the Festival since it began in 2001.

The Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival opens on Friday, October 6 at noon, and will run from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. through Sunday, October 8.

