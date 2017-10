SAN LEANDRO (KRON)—A woman was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night at Bay Fair BART station in San Leandro.

According to BART police, the robbery occurred around 9:50 a.m. while the victim was in the station’s west parking lot.

She was approached by two black male suspects, police said. One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, with his face covered by a bandana.

Both suspects fled on foot toward Hesperian Boulevard, officers said.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.