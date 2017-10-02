BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are investigating the attack on a U.C. Berkeley student who was beaten unconscious on campus by three men he says he didn’t know.

Police say the victim was walking home Monday morning at around 12:39 a.m. when he was attacked, unprovoked, by three men outside Unit III, a residence hall.

The suspects beat the student unconscious. He was taken to the hospital and is back home Monday night.

A friend of the victim says he was badly bruised and hit in the back.

Police have made no arrests.

The three men were last seen walking away on Durant Avenue.

Police searched the area but could not find the suspects.

The three suspects are described as follows:

A male Hispanic, wearing all black clothing.

A male Hispanic, wearing a red hat, a white shirt, and blue jeans.

An unknown race male, wearing a plaid shirt, pants and white shoes.

