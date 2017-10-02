49ers come up short again in 18-15 OT loss to Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers finally mustered up a pass rush, doubling their season sack total in one game while putting constant pressure on Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer.

But the 49ers still can’t score touchdowns, still can’t stop teams when they need it most and still can’t find a way to win a game.

Unable to close out a game for the third straight week, the 49ers remained winless after allowing Palmer to pick his way down the field and find Larry Fitzgerald on an 19-yard touchdown that gave the Cardinals an ugly, 18-15 victory on Sunday.