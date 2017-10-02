SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We’re already seeing various law enforcement agencies making changes because of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas.

BART police are increasing their visibility at BART stations throughout the Bay Area.

Their officers are being asked to maintain a high level of vigilance during this period, while the police transit agency continues to monitor the situation in Nevada.

San Francisco police said they will also be on high-alert during Fleet Week and will be all hands on deck.

Fifty-nine people died in the shooting and nearly 500 others were hurt.

