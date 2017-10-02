Derek Carr out 2 to 6 weeks with back injury

(KRON) Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is out 2 to 6 weeks with a back injury.

Carr left the game in the third quarter with a back injury after he was pin-balled by Shelby Harris and Adam Gotsis.

The Raiders lost to the Denver Broncos 16-10. The Raiders have lost back to back game with dismal offensive stats against the Broncos and the Redskins.

The Raiders return home to host the Baltimore Ravens.

Jack Del Rio on Carr injury. QB expected to be out for at least 2 weeks. EJ Manuel will play vs Ravens #Raiders pic.twitter.com/F51DVwMet0 — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) October 2, 2017

Jack Del Rio on Carr: There’s a really good chance he’ll miss this week #Raiders — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) October 2, 2017

Specifically, Carr has a transverse process fracture. #Raiders — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) October 2, 2017

Jack Del Rio says Derek Carr has a fracture, typical recovery time is 2-6 weeks #Raiders — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) October 2, 2017

