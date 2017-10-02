Derek Carr out 2 to 6 weeks with back injury

(KRON) Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is out 2 to 6 weeks with a back injury.

Carr left the game in the third quarter with a back injury after he was pin-balled by Shelby Harris and Adam Gotsis.

The Raiders lost to the Denver Broncos 16-10. The Raiders have lost back to back game with dismal offensive stats against the Broncos and the Redskins.

The Raiders return home to host the Baltimore Ravens.

