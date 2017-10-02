Despite 49ers' struggles, Shanahan says no drastic changes

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) First-year coach Kyle Shanahan knows he needs to get better quarterback play for the 49ers to end their four-game losing skid that has opened his tenure.

But that doesn’t mean he’s going to bench starter Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer had a rough outing Sunday in Arizona in the team’s 18-15 overtime loss to the Cardinals, completing fewer than 50 percent of his passes while extending his streak with an interception to four games. It was the third time in four weeks San Francisco failed to score a touchdown.