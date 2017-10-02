FBI: Las Vegas shooter had no ties to international terrorist groups

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

The announcement from Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse at a news conference Monday comes after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack without providing evidence.

The extremist group claimed that the shooter was “a soldier” who had converted to Islam months ago. It has made exaggerated or false claims in the past.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the shooting but say they believe 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock acted alone.

The CIA is advising caution on “jumping to conclusions,” even after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Agency spokesman Jonathan Liu says U.S. intelligence agencies are aware of the claim of responsibility. But he says people shouldn’t rush to judgment “before the facts are in.”

The CIA is deferring to law enforcement on the status of the investigation.

Without providing any evidence, the Islamic State group on Monday said the gunman in the mass shooting in Las Vegas was “a soldier” from its ranks who had converted to Islam months ago.

FULL COVERAGE: