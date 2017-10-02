SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 1 million people will likely be gasping and cheering as the Blue Angels swoop and soar over the Bay this weekend.

You can share in the excitement right here on KRON4. But if you want to see the Angels in person, be prepared to get there early.

Alcatraz is where the Blue Angels do some of their coolest stuff.

Almost as important, a view of the Golden Gate for the thrilling sight of the FA-18 hornets rippling low over the bridge.

So, let’s look at the alternatives, east to west starting with Pier 39.

A good view of Alcatraz, plenty of food options, but not much elbow room. And you have to factor in the cost of parking and the hassle of getting there.

Aquatic Park is also jammed during the Blue Angels show. It has most of the same advantages and disadvantages of Pier 39. Plus, your view of the Golden Gate Bridge can be blocked.

You’re better off heading to Fort Mason.

The waterfront is bound to be crowded, but the hillside behind the Fort is a great vantage point to catch maneuvers like this one.

Wheels and tailhooks down in what’s called a dirty formation, one of the jets flips over to provide a mirror image of the other.

The Marina Green is prime real estate and like the neighborhood, it’s pricey.

Food, drinks, and a reserved seat will cost you $55 to $75, depending on the day. Club seating runs up to $250.

Crissy Field in the Presidio is the best place to watch the parade of ships this Friday.

But the trees can obstruct a view of the angels over Alcatraz.

Some other choices to consider: the red, white, blue, and gold ferry boats are offering special cruises.

The World War II Liberty ship Jeremiah O’ Brien is offering special Blue Angel cruises on Saturday and Sunday.

One popular spot is off this year’s list: Treasure Island officials say they are strongly discouraging visitors.

That’s because construction projects have restricted access to viewing areas and parking lots.

