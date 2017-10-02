How to donate money to Las Vegas shooting victims

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — 58 people are dead and 515 more are injured in the deadliest mass shooting the United States has ever experienced.

These victims and their families will need financial support as they deal with medical bills and emotional trauma.

The Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas set up a GoFundMe page specifically for this purpose.

Here is the official’s statement from the GoFundMe page:

I’m Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas. We are raising funds to assist the victim’s of the tragic Las Vegas shooting. I am at Clark County’s only level-one trauma center with the victims and their families as we speak. Funds will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting​.

The gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was found dead by police in his Mandalay Bay Hotel room with at least ten guns.

The FBI says Paddock had no connection to an international terrorist group.

