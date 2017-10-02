SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are in all hands on deck mode for Fleet Week this week, police said.

Police say all time off for officers has been canceled and all stations will be fully staffed.

This comes as a shooting massacre during a concert at Mandalay Bay Casino killed 59 people and hurt 527 others.

This is the biggest mass shooting in the history of the United States.

There are no known threats to San Francisco, police said.

Here is the full statement from police:

The men and women of the San Francisco Police Department offer their condolences to those impacted by Sunday’s tragedy in Las Vegas. As the City begins a week of special events, we want to reassure the public that we are working with our local and federal partners to provide a safe environment for everyone. The public can expect to see a visible police presence including officers on foot, motorcycle, on horseback and in patrol cars at the various events around the City. The Department has staffed up for this week’s events with no discretionary time off allowed for SFPD officers. District stations will be staffed and we will have additional resources on hand for any spontaneous events. There are no known threats to the City or any special events. As always, we remind everyone, “If you see something, say something.” Call 911 to report suspicious activity or crimes in progress.

