Las Vegas gunman had 17 weapons in hotel room

(KRON) Two officials familiar with the investigation say authorities found at least 17 guns in the hotel room of the Las Vegas shooter.

Stephen Paddock also had two devices that are attached to the stocks of semi-automatic guns to allow fully automatic gunfire. The bump-stock devices have attracted scrutiny in recent years from authorities.

The U.S. officials were briefed by law enforcement and spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Paddock checked into the hotel three days prior to the shooting Sunday night.

The owner of a Utah gun store says the Las Vegas shooter visited the store several times this year and bought a shotgun after passing a federal gun background check.

Dixie GunWorx owner Chris Michel says Stephen Craig Paddock said that he was new to the area and was visiting local gun shops.

Paddock bought the shotgun in February and last visited the store in St. George, Utah, in the spring. It’s a 40-minute drive from where Paddock lived in Mesquite, Nevada.

Michel says he chatted with Paddock to get to know him and make sure there were no signs that he should not be allowed to buy a gun.

Michel says: “There were no red flags.”

He added: “I had no idea he would be capable of this.”

The brother of Stephen Craig Paddock says he was a big spender at casinos and often received free rooms and meals from the casinos.

Eric Paddock told reporters Monday his brother never showed signs that he could be violent and owned several guns but never collected firearms.

He described the wealth of his multimillionaire brother as substantial, said it included real estate and that he managed property for relatives.

Eric Paddock also described his brother as different than other people: “He was a guy who had money. He went on cruises and gambled.”

He says Stephen Craig Paddock did not care about religion or politics.

