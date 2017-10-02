Las Vegas Massacre: Concert victims talk about shooting

(KRON) The man who killed 58 people and injured at least 515 others at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived, police said Monday.
The brother of Stephen Paddock, 64, said he’s “completely dumbfounded” by the shooting at a country music concert Sunday night, the deadliest in modern U.S. history. Eric Paddock told the Orlando Sentinel newspaper that he can’t understand what happened.
Las Vegas shooting
