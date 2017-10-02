Las Vegas Massacre: Concert victims talk about shooting

(KRON) The man who killed 58 people and injured at least 515 others at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived, police said Monday.

The brother of Stephen Paddock, 64, said he’s “completely dumbfounded” by the shooting at a country music concert Sunday night, the deadliest in modern U.S. history. Eric Paddock told the Orlando Sentinel newspaper that he can’t understand what happened.

Las Vegas shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES