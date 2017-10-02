Twitter Timeline: Las Vegas police updates on mass concert shooting

By Published: Updated:
Police officers advise people to take cover near the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — At least 50 people are dead and 400 injured in a mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas.

This is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

While country star Jason Aldean was performing, hundreds of shots rang out from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Chaos ensued as tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives.

Here is an updated Twitter timeline from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s