Twitter Timeline: Las Vegas police updates on mass concert shooting

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — At least 50 people are dead and 400 injured in a mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas.

This is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

While country star Jason Aldean was performing, hundreds of shots rang out from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Chaos ensued as tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives.

Here is an updated Twitter timeline from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department:

Dignitaries and officials join @Sheriff_LVMPD to update media on the LV Strip shooting pic.twitter.com/JAVITc9qh1 — LVMPD PIO Sgt (@LVMPDPIOSgt) October 2, 2017

@FBILasVegas is asking anyone with videos or photos from the 10/1/17 Las Vegas shooting to please call 1-800-CALLFBI (255-5324) — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) October 2, 2017

We are sadden to report that one of the deceased from Sunday night's shooting, was an off-duty #LVMPD police officer. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

PRESS RELEASE: LVMPD Identifies Suspect in Sunday Night Shooting on the Strip https://t.co/dR6m0812Vu #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Flamingo Rd is open both directions. Tropicana and Russell Rd. remain closed at this time. Hotels are open for traffic except @MandalayBay. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Two on-duty LVMPD officers were injured during the shooting. One is in stable condition after surgery and the other sustained minor injuries — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

If you would like to donate blood for the injured victims of the Strip shooting visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

For families looking to locate missing loved ones, please call 1-866-535-5654. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

At this time there is in excess of 50 deceased and over 200 injured individuals. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

We have located the vehicles in question, and we are confident we have located the female person of interest. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night's tragic events. We’re grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders. pic.twitter.com/Arf8edj1iZ — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017

VIDEO: Media briefing earlier by @Sheriff_LVMPD regarding the active shooter incident on the Strip. https://t.co/1D7ziLF7ut #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Freeways have been reopened for thru traffic. However the OFF RAMPS heading eastbound are CLOSED from Sahara Ave. to Russell Rd. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

We’re searching for two vehicles associated with the shooter: Hyundai Tucson Nevada/114B40 and a Chrysler Pacifica Nevada/79D401. https://t.co/pVyGvN7ZqV — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Briefing with @Sheriff_LVMPD regarding the Strip shooting. At least 20 dead, 100 injured. The shooter was local. pic.twitter.com/CzxRl9Oagw — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Please do not livestream or share tactical positions of our officers on scene. This may put emergency responders in danger. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip. Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017