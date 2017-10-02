Las Vegas shooter’s dad was a bank robber on the FBI most wanted list

By Published:
People assist a wounded woman at the Tropicana during an active shooter situation on the Las Vegas Stirp in Las Vegas Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

LAS VEGAS (CNN) – Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s father was previously on the FBI’s most wanted list, the FBI confirms.

The FBI lists Benjamin Hoskins Paddock as on the FBI’s most wanted list from June 10, 1969 until May 5, 1977. A most wanted poster lists multiple aliases for Paddock as well.

Eric Paddock, Stephen Paddock’s brother, told CNN that their father died a few years ago. Eric Paddock says he was born while his father was on the run.

An FBI most wanted poster from 1969 says Paddock was convicted of bank robbery, automobile larceny, and “confidence game.”

The poster calls him “psychopathic” and says he “has carried firearms in commission of bank robberies,” and that he “reportedly has suicidal tendencies and should be considered armed and very dangerous.”

