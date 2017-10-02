Las Vegas shooting brings tragedy to families around nation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The victims of a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas left behind loved ones in many parts of the country, bringing the tragedy’s effects far beyond the city where it occurred.
Details began to emerge Monday about some of the 58 killed and hundreds injured after a gunman opened fire on festivalgoers.
The Henry County Medical Center in Tennessee said in a statement on Monday that Sonny Melton, a registered nurse, died in the shooting and his wife, Dr. Heather Melton, an orthopedic surgeon who was with him when shots were fire, survived.
Heather Melton told WZTV in Nashville that her husband “saved my life and lost his.” She says her husband was the most kind-hearted, loving man she ever met.
