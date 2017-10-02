Live Coverage: KRON4’s Las Vegas sister station

(KRON)  KRON4 is providing live coverage of the concert massacre online from our Las Vegas sister station KLAS-TV.

A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

At least 515 others were injured in the Sunday night attack, authorities said.

