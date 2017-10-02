Live Coverage: KRON4’s Las Vegas sister station

(KRON) KRON4 is providing live coverage of the concert massacre online from our Las Vegas sister station KLAS-TV.
A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
At least 515 others were injured in the Sunday night attack, authorities said.
MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE
Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas shooting x
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED IN GIRL’S BATHROOM
- BART COMMUTER SAYS HE URINATES ON TRAINS
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: CRACKDOWN ON DRIVERS
- ROCK SLIDES HIT YOSEMITE’S EL CAPITAN
- EAST BAY FAMILY OUTRAGED AFTER DAUGHTER BEAT UP AT SCHOOL
- POLICE: TEEN CAUGHT HAVING SEX WITH WIENER DOG, AGAIN
- SF FLEET WEEK 2017: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS