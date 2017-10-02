SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot in South San Jose on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened at around 5:29 p.m. in the area of Kooser Road and Meridian Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a man shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One person was hurt in the shooting.

Kooser Road is closed in both directions between Meridian Avenue and Blossom Hill Road.

No other information has been made available by this time.

