Napa’s Bouchaine Vineyards Chef Series Finishes Strong

If you’ve had a meal that you never wanted to end, then you have some idea what last weekend’s Bouchaine Vineyards wine dinner was like.

The last in this season’s Chef Series, the event was choreographed by Douglas Ruley, executive chef for the Delaware-based SoDel Concepts restaurant group. The theme was Coastal Harvest.

“The events at Bouchaine are always special to us. Once a month during the series we visit from Sacramento and enjoy an amazing dinner in beautiful Carneros. Last Saturday’s dinner was especially well-paired”, said Susan Rae Boring of Sacramento.

Christy Ann Idle agrees. She and her husband traveled all the way from East Lansing Michigan to attend in celebration of their wedding anniversary. “This event was so special to us because we visited Bouchaine Vineyards 5 years ago, before we got married. It quickly became one of our favorite wineries and we’re so glad that we got a chance to come back for such a delicious and memorable dinner”, said Idle.

Presented on a deck with a splendid view of the Napa vineyard at sunset, the evening started with a cooking demonstration of Cantaloupe and Yellow Beet Gazpacho with Maryland crab, crispy salty ham and pepper – paired with Bouchaine’s 2016 Vin Gris of Pinot Noir. The demonstration followed by a four-course meal paired with more delicious Bouchaine wines.

Butter-seared soft shelf crabs came next with the 2014 Estate Chardonnay. Spice-crusted tuna loin was accompanied by the 2014 Estate Pinot Meunier. The featured the 2015 Pommard Estate Pinot Noir. The finale was the warm pistachio cake paired with 2013 Bouche d’Or Chardonnay.

“There is no other energy like during harvest in Napa Valley. It is our one chance to get it right. Partnering with Chef Ruley to bring the best of our west coast estate and the bounty of the east coast is a real thrill”, said Erik Goodmanson, Associate Winemaker.

“The menu created reflects our Mid-Atlantic coastal offerings, from the farm to the ocean”, said Chef Douglas Ruley. “As a chef, my job is to create beautiful, simple food and also pay homage to the farmers, fishermen and foragers that make the Delaware coast so extremely special”.

If that spread makes your mouth water, it only means you’re human. Keep an eye out for next year’s Chef Series, which promises to be as good – if not better.