Raiders saddened by tragedy in Las Vegas

By Published:

(KRON) The Oakland Raiders are expressing their sympathy for the victims of the concert massacre in their soon to be new home of Las Vegas.

From the Raiders:

The Raiders family is shocked and saddened by the tragedy in Las Vegas and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and first responders. The heart of the Raider Nation goes out to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas concert shooting

FULL COVERAGE: 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s