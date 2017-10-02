Raiders saddened by tragedy in Las Vegas

(KRON) The Oakland Raiders are expressing their sympathy for the victims of the concert massacre in their soon to be new home of Las Vegas.
From the Raiders:
The Raiders family is shocked and saddened by the tragedy in Las Vegas and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and first responders. The heart of the Raider Nation goes out to Las Vegas.
Heart of the Raider Nation goes out to Las Vegas: https://t.co/ZBSPSAWRWx pic.twitter.com/clLc6xkE4l
— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) October 2, 2017
Las Vegas concert shooting
Las Vegas concert shooting x
- SNIPER IN HIGH-RISE HOTEL KILLS AT LEAST 58 IN LAS VEGAS
- LAS VEGAS SHOOTER WAS RETIRED, HAD NO CRIMINAL RECORD
- LIVE COVERAGE: KRON4’S LAS VEGAS SISTER STATION
- LAS VEGAS MASSACRE: CONCERT VICTIMS TALK ABOUT SHOOTING
- LAS VEGAS ATTACK IS DEADLIEST SHOOTING IN MODERN US HISTORY
- WOMAN SAYS HUSBAND DIED TRYING TO SAVE HER IN LAS VEGAS SHOOTING ATTACK
- LAS VEGAS SHOOTER’S DAD WAS A BANK ROBBER ON THE FBI MOST WANTED LIST