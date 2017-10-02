Raiders saddened by tragedy in Las Vegas

(KRON) The Oakland Raiders are expressing their sympathy for the victims of the concert massacre in their soon to be new home of Las Vegas.

From the Raiders:

The Raiders family is shocked and saddened by the tragedy in Las Vegas and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and first responders. The heart of the Raider Nation goes out to Las Vegas.

Heart of the Raider Nation goes out to Las Vegas: https://t.co/ZBSPSAWRWx pic.twitter.com/clLc6xkE4l — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) October 2, 2017

