Shooter identified in the Las Vegas concert massacre

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — 64-year-old Stephen Paddock has been identified as the shooter in the Las Vegas concert massacre.

Authorities say he killed more than 50 people when he opened fire at a country-music concert in Las Vegas.

He fired hundred of rounds from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino overlooking the helpless crowd.

By the time police entered his room, Paddock had already killed himself.

First responders found him dead with at least ten firearms.

Paddock reportedly checked into the hotel on Sept. 28, three days prior to the massacre.

Heavily armed police are searching the Nevada retirement-community home where he lived.

Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner says police surrounded and entered the single-family home where Paddock lived with 62-year-old Marilou Danley early Monday morning.

He says Danley was not at the house and police saw “no movement” inside before serving a search warrant at the one-story, three-bedroom home in the Sun City Mesquite retirement community, about 80 miles north of Las Vegas.

So far authorities have found that Paddock was a hunting enthusiast and licensed pilot.

Tanner says detectives from Las Vegas and North Las Vegas were at the scene in the resort community of Mesquite, located near the Arizona state line.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES