LAS VEGAS (KRON) — A Hayward man who attended the Las Vegas country music concert at Mandalay Bay where 59 people were shot and killed is sharing a video with KRON4 of him running away from the mass killing.

Ricky Rosas told KRON4’s Justine Waldman he was at the concert and ran straight back to his hotel after the shooting.

In the video, he shows how he got out.

“This is not a joke,” Rosas said in the video.

Watch the above video to see his full experience.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES