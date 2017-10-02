Tom Petty dead at the age of 66

(KRON) Grammy award winning musician Tom Petty is dead at the age of 66. Multiple sources including TMZ and CBS News are reporting the singer passed away.
Petty was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest Sunday night. He was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital and has been pronounced dead.
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers recently played shows at Berkeley’s Greek Theater as part of the band’s 40th anniversary tour. Several of the concerts in Berkeley were canceled due to Petty suffering from laryngitis.
Petty’s hits include Breakdown, American Girl, Don’t Come Around Here No More, Refugee, I Won’t Back Down, Free Fallin’, Learning To Fly and Runnin Down A Dream.
Tom Petty has died at age 66 after being rushed to the hospital for cardiac arrest. https://t.co/0TJRVjdvIq pic.twitter.com/RfH3Lhxv4B
— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) October 2, 2017
Tom Petty
- SNIPER IN HIGH-RISE HOTEL KILLS AT LEAST 58 IN LAS VEGAS
- LAS VEGAS SHOOTER WAS RETIRED, HAD NO CRIMINAL RECORD
- LIVE COVERAGE: KRON4’S LAS VEGAS SISTER STATION
- LAS VEGAS MASSACRE: CONCERT VICTIMS TALK ABOUT SHOOTING
- LAS VEGAS ATTACK IS DEADLIEST SHOOTING IN MODERN US HISTORY
- WOMAN SAYS HUSBAND DIED TRYING TO SAVE HER IN LAS VEGAS SHOOTING ATTACK
- LAS VEGAS SHOOTER’S DAD WAS A BANK ROBBER ON THE FBI MOST WANTED LIST