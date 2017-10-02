Tom Petty dead at the age of 66

By Published: Updated:

(KRON) Grammy award winning musician Tom Petty is dead at the age of 66. Multiple sources including TMZ and CBS News are reporting the singer passed away.

Petty was found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest Sunday night. He was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital and has been pronounced dead.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers recently played shows at Berkeley’s Greek Theater as part of the band’s 40th anniversary tour. Several of the concerts in Berkeley were canceled due to Petty suffering from laryngitis.

Petty’s hits include Breakdown, American Girl, Don’t Come Around Here No More, Refugee, I Won’t Back Down, Free Fallin’, Learning To Fly and Runnin Down A Dream.

