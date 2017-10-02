Tom Petty found unconscious in full cardiac arrest

Tom Petty performs with The Heartbreakers during a stop on his summer tour at Madison Square Garden Tuesday, June 17, 2008 in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

KRON – Tom Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest, according to a report from TMZ.

EMTs rushed to his Malibu home and were able to get a pulse, the report said.

Petty was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, where TMZ’s sources say he was put on life support.

His current condition is unknown, but he was critical from the moment he was found.

Petty, who became famous with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1978 with “Breakdown”, is 66.

