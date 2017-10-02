VIDEO: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Brenda Wade on Las Vegas mass shooter

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The images coming out of Las Vegas are just horrifying.

The death toll remains at 59, but that could change as more than 500 people have been injured.

The gunman has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock.

And from what we have learned, Paddock was a multi-millionaire living in Mesquite, Nevada.

KRON4 is joined with Dr. Brenda Wade, who is a clinical psychologist.

It’s hard to understand why someone like Paddock would do something like this.

