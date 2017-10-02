VIDEO REPORT: Bay Area concertgoers harrowing tales of the Las Vegas shooting

Published: Updated:
OAKLAND (KRON) — Bay Area concertgoers returned home Monday afternoon from Las Vegas with harrowing tales of the shooting massacre Sunday night.

Many had stories to share about how they had survived the gunman’s rampage.

KRON4’s Terisa Estacio talked with some of them as they returned.

Watch the above video to see Terisa’s full report.

Las Vegas concert shooting

FULL COVERAGE: 

