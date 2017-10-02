OAKLAND (KRON) — Bay Area concertgoers returned home Monday afternoon from Las Vegas with harrowing tales of the shooting massacre Sunday night.

Many had stories to share about how they had survived the gunman’s rampage.

KRON4’s Terisa Estacio talked with some of them as they returned.

Watch the above video to see Terisa’s full report.

Brief ACFD Statement Regarding the Las Vegas Mass Shooting: pic.twitter.com/FLMw8WY3cb — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) October 2, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Las Vegas concert shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library Generated by IJG JPEG Library

FULL COVERAGE: