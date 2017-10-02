VIDEO REPORT: San Francisco 101 California Street mass shooting survivors reflect on Las Vegas massacre

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Las Vegas massacre brings up bad memories for some who lived through a deadly shooting back in 1993 at 101 California Street in San Francisco.

That shooting left nine people dead, including the gunman.

Survivors went on to create an anti-gun violence law center.

On Monday, they shared their reaction to the Las Vegas shooting with KRON4’s Gabe Slate.

FULL COVERAGE: 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s