SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Las Vegas massacre brings up bad memories for some who lived through a deadly shooting back in 1993 at 101 California Street in San Francisco.
That shooting left nine people dead, including the gunman.
Survivors went on to create an anti-gun violence law center.
On Monday, they shared their reaction to the Las Vegas shooting with KRON4’s Gabe Slate.
