SAN JOSE (KRON) — In the grips of a housing crisis, San Jose’s mayor has plans to build several thousand new homes.

Mayor Sam Liccardo held a press conference earlier Monday to discuss the big proposal.

Liccardo’s goal is to have 25,000 housing units built in just five years.

The mayor wants 10,000 of those units to be affordable which he admits is a tough task in Silicon Valley where million-dollar homes have become the norm.

Just last week, Gov. Jerry Brown signed 15 bills to provide more money for affordable housing.

But the bills need approval from state voters next year.

