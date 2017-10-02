SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the midst of the terror and sadness connected to the Las Vegas shooting massacre, there is a story of survival and hope that comes from a Bay Area woman who was desperately trying to make contact with her older brother.

He was working at the concert at the time of the shooting.

She told her story to KRON4 on Monday.

“He said people was screaming and crawling all over the place, and it was scary,” Dianne Huntsberry said.

When a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas, Huntsberry says all she could do is think about her brother Ernest.

She says her beloved brother was in that crowd when the shots were fired.

“He was working there as an usher for the concert there and I called him this morning,” Huntsberry said. “He bust out crying saying God guided him on in. He say brought him home.”

She describes how her brother took cover to avoid being shot.

“He had to hide up under a trailer to protect his self, and he crawled and was able to make it home, make it home safely,” Huntsberry said.

During the shooting rampage, at least 59 people were killed, hundreds more wounded.

“He don’t know what is going on with his co-workers,” Huntsberry said. “It was just a nightmare to him.”

Thankfully, Ernest is OK.

“I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t get him on the phone last night,” Huntsberry said. “This morning, I called early. I said please pick up the phone, just pick up the phone, please let me know that you’re OK. He picked up the phone and said, ‘Hey sis. He is OK. He made it home.'”

Unfortunately, so many others at that concert did not make it home when the shooting ended.

