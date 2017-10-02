LAS VEGAS (KRON) — KRON4 is learning more about some of the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert.

Some of the identities of those who were gunned down are starting to be released. Some even sacrificed their own lives to save others.

One man, Sonny Melton, came to Las Vegas with his wife Heather for the concert.

When the bullets began raining down on them, Sonny shielded her from danger. Sonny was 29 and a registered nurse.

His wife is a surgeon and says he saved her life. They’d only been married a year.

Many of the 59 victims were from California.

Jenny Parks, whose husband was also shot by the shooter but survived, was a kindergarten teacher for the Lancaster School District in Southern California.

Rachael Parker was a 10-year veteran with the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

Her fellow officers say Rachael will be “greatly missed.”

Sandy Casey worked as a Special Ed teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School and had just gotten engaged to her boyfriend.

Susan Smith, of Simi Valley, worked as a teacher at Vista Elementary School for 16 years and kids say she was always smiling.

And then there’s Jack Beaton of Bakersfield.

His family says he too was killed while covering his wife from gunfire.

