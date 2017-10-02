Wife of San Francisco Police Officer missing in Las Vegas shooting

(KRON) The wife of a San Francisco Police Officer is missing in the Las Vegas concert shooting.

Stacee Etcheber of Novato has not been heard from since the shooting started.

Her husband Vinnie Etcheber is a San Francisco Police Officer.

