Wife of San Francisco Police Officer missing in Las Vegas shooting

(KRON) The wife of a San Francisco Police Officer is missing in the Las Vegas concert shooting.
Stacee Etcheber of Novato has not been heard from since the shooting started.
Her husband Vinnie Etcheber is a San Francisco Police Officer.
