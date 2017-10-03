WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Three brave Bay Area men helped over 100 people get to safety during the Las Vegas deadly mass shooting.

On Tuesday, one of those men described the life or death situation they were dealing with to KRON4.

“He was like, ‘I just want to stay and help,'” David Munger said. “I said, ‘Me too. I am not going to leave you.'”

That was the decision made by Munger and his two best friends, Chris Riley and Andy Alcaraz, when the shooting massacre occurred Sunday night in Las Vegas.

“It was me, my two buddies, and two gals,” Munger said. “All of the sudden, we heard pop, pop. We were like what was that? Was that fireworks?”

It didn’t take them long to realize that it was not fireworks but gunfire.

He says his buddy Chris helped their two female friends get to safety while he and Andy stayed behind to help people running from the bullets.

“Me and my buddy started grabbing people and throwing them into this bar,” Munger said. “We grabbed chairs and anything we could to stop people from getting inside. People were coming in bloody. The shots were still going on bang, bang. The other group we were with–we got them out so we didn’t leave. We were like, ‘We can do more here helping people out.”

A heroic act of courage by Munger and his two best friends likely saved multiple lives.

He showed KRON4 a text he received from one of the young ladies he and his friends saved.

It reads in part, “Thank you for helping to save our lives.”

“I don’t feel like a hero at all,” Munger said. “I feel like I was just doing my part.”

