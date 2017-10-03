Bay Area native killed Las Vegas shooting rampage

SAN JOSE (KRON) – – Bay Area native Michelle Vo was killed in the Las Vegas massacre that has claimed 59 lives, according to the LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce.

The 32-year-old was reportedly a graduate of San Jose’s Independence High School and attended UC Davis.

Michelle had reportedly been living in Los Angeles prior to the Vegas shooting.

The LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce released the following statement about her death.

It is with great sadness that the staff and leadership of the LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce mourn the passing of Chamber member, Michelle Vo. Michelle Vo (New York Life Insurance Company) was a new member of the Chamber who sadly lost her life in the tragic shooting at Las Vegas, Nevada this past weekend. Our hearts go out to Michelle’s friends and family, and to anyone else affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.

