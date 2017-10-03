California mom of 3 killed in Vegas shooting

BEAUMONT (KRON) — A Southern California mother was identified as a victim of the Las Vegas shooting rampage.

Hannah Ahlers was “shot in the head while dancing” with her husband of 17 years, Brian Ahlers, he tells CNN.

The stay-at-home mom of 3 lived in Beaumont, California.

“She was a full-time house wife and mommy and she was amazing at it,” Brian Ahlers said. “She wasn’t too good for anybody. Beautiful inside and out.

At least 59 people were killed, and more than 500 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at Route 91 Harvest Festival outside Mandalay Bay located on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to authorities, the 64-year-old gunman, Stephen Paddock, fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino at a crowd attending the music festival below.

Metro Police said, when officers entered Paddock’s hotel room, he had killed himself. A motive has not yet been determined.

President Trump will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with and offer his condolences to friends and family of the victims. Trump will also meet with first responders.

CNN contributed to this report

