Country star Jason Aldean cancels tour dates after Vegas shooting

By Published:
FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo Jason Aldean performs during a surprise pop up concert at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Aldean was the headlining performer when a gunman opened fire at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 1. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — Country star Jason Aldean is cancelling three upcoming tour dates after a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas out of respect for the victims and to take time to mourn.

The singer was onstage Sunday when a gunman shot at the Route 91 Harvest festival. Aldean said in a statement Tuesday that this weekend’s shows scheduled for Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim, California, would be cancelled and he would resume his tour on Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends,” he said. He also issued a rallying cry for Americans to come together.

Aldean is still scheduled to perform at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Oct. 19.

