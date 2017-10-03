Fire burning at Pleasant Hill country club

Published:

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — A fire is burning at a Pleasant Hill country club on Tuesday night, according to Contra Costa County fire spokesman Robert Marshall.

The fire is burning at a 2,000 square-foot building.

The structure is in the middle of the golf course, making it harder for fire officials to contain.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

