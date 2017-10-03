Fire Official: Crews battle fire at marijuana grow house in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a fire at a marijuana grow house in Antioch Tuesday morning, according to Contra Costa Fire Department.

Officials reported the fire on Twitter around 7:10 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

No further details have been released.

Working fire in #Antioch is confirmed to be marijuana grow house. Defensive fire attack in progress. #SummerfieldIC pic.twitter.com/G3Th4WBS0O — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 3, 2017

