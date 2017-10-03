Fire Official: Crews battle fire at marijuana grow house in Antioch

By Published:

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a fire at a marijuana grow house in Antioch Tuesday morning, according to Contra Costa Fire Department.

Officials reported the fire on Twitter around 7:10 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

No further details have been released.

TOP STORIES: 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s