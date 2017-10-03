Former San Ramon resident killed in Vegas shooting

SAN RAMON (KRON) — A former Bay Area resident was killed in the Las Vegas shooting rampage.

California High School’s Alumni Association confirmed that Denise Cohen was one of the 59 people killed in the shooting.

The school is located in San Ramon.

This is the second former Cal High School student killed in the mass shooting.

Stacee Etcheber was also killed in the shooting and had attended Cal High.

Cohen graduated from the school in 1977 and Etcheber graduated in 1985.

Statement from the California High School Alumni Association Facebook’s page:

Most of you know that I (Tina Lippis-Mancebo) went off Facebook last year for personal reasons and I’m back for only a minute. I just spoke to my long time friend, Judy Morse Gonsalves, who called to let me know of some tragic news. High school friend, Denise Cohen (Denise Freed) Class of 1977, was one of the many people who died in Las Vegas over the weekend. Judy and I were looking forward to seeing Denise next week at our high school reunion. Denise will be so missed next week and we mourn her death … she was an amazing, vibrant, positive classmate and friend.

I’m learning from Rick Moitoza that another classmate has lost her life, too. Stacee Rodriguez Etcheber class of 1985. Wishing Stacee’s family peace and healing.

