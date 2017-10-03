GILROY (KRON) — A group of kids found a man exposing his genitals inside his car parked near a Gilroy elementary school on Monday morning, police said.

Just after 8 a.m., the students walked by a parked car near El Roble Elementary School, located at 930 Third St.

As they walked by, a student looked inside the car and saw a man exposing his genitals, police said. The student then walked away from the car.

The man is described as a heavy-set man, with a medium complexion, and about 30-to-40 years old.

The car is described as an older model dark sedan.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at (408)-846-0350.

