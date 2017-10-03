Official death count for Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico has climbed to 34

Marta Sostre Vazquez reacts as she starts to wade into the San Lorenzo Morovis River with her family in Morovis, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, after a bridge was swept away by Hurricane Maria. The family was returning to their home after visiting family on the other side. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – The governor of Puerto Rico says the official death count for Hurricane Maria has climbed to 34.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello also says he believes the hurricane caused $90 billion in damage across the island.

The governor made the announcement at a news conference following U.S. President Donald Trump’s short visit to the U.S. territory to assess the storm’s impact.

During his stop, Trump congratulated Puerto Ricans for avoiding a high death toll of “a real catastrophe like Katrina.” As many as 1,800 people died in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina breached levees protecting New Orleans.

