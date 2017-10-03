SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – The governor of Puerto Rico says the official death count for Hurricane Maria has climbed to 34.
Gov. Ricardo Rossello also says he believes the hurricane caused $90 billion in damage across the island.
The governor made the announcement at a news conference following U.S. President Donald Trump’s short visit to the U.S. territory to assess the storm’s impact.
During his stop, Trump congratulated Puerto Ricans for avoiding a high death toll of “a real catastrophe like Katrina.” As many as 1,800 people died in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina breached levees protecting New Orleans.
