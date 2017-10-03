SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco has the highest increase in auto break-ins in the nation, and the thieves are targeting tourists.
It’s an epidemic. There’s glass on sidewalks all over the city.
But San Francisco police and the National Park Service say they are trying.
