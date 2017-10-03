Phillips Brooks School is an independent, co-educational day school offering a child-centered learning program for preschool through 5th grade, located in Menlo Park – neighboring

Stanford University.

By passionately pursuing core teaching beliefs that set us apart, we create the extraordinary every day at PBS. We guide children to cultivate their individual talents, explore, and dig deep while working and reflecting together. In the process, they discover their best selves – they flourish.

Our learning environment features a spacious, leafy campus with several classroom buildings, multi-use structures, and play spaces. Designed for a 1-classroom preschool and 2 classrooms per grade-level from pre-Kindergarten through 5th grade, PBS offers…

intimate student-to-teacher ratios

thorough teacher understanding of each child

a diverse family community committed to partnering in support of the learning environment

PBS is not only ambitious, creative, nurturing, and well-rounded; it stands out for its ability to live and practice each day our core values of kindness, courage, community, and love of learning. Our challenging academic curriculum and seamlessly integrated emotional intelligence program are enhanced through child-centered teaching practices.PBS is accredited by the California Association of Independent Schools and is affiliated with the National Association of Independent Schools.

Schedule a campus tour today! Go to https://www.phillipsbrooks.org/ or call 650-854-4545